What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The motion of no-confidence in the Government is covered across the national newspapers on Tuesday, along with sun-drenched images from around the country during the recent spell of fine weather.

The Irish Times continues its coverage of the Uber Files, reporting: 'Full Uber contact with government not disclosed in lobbying returns'.

The paper also covers a HSE report on abortion services in the State, the laws for which have been described as "harrowing" for those diagnosed with fatal foetal anomalies.

Meanwhile, the Examiner reads: 'Ban on protests at abortion providers', after Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is understood to have finalised the General Scheme of a Bill to introduce safe access zones around healthcare facilities which provide abortion care.

Alongside an image of two sunbathers, the paper covers weather warnings being issued throughout Europe, with temperatures set to rise to 50 degrees in parts of the continent.

The Echo leads with an appeal being made in Crosshaven over continued anti-social behaviour in the area. The paper reports that gardaí are investigating a number of incidents in the seaside community, "including one assault on a teenage on Friday night".

'Activists seek emergency budget' is the other main headline, after campaigners protested outside City Hall in Cork on Monday, calling for the Government to act urgently to address the cost-of-living crisis.

The Irish Independent reads: 'Bid to end turf war: Cash sales to friends will still be allowed'. The article adds new proposals over the banning of turf involves a "Green Party climbdown", in addition to "tough penalties" for retailers caught in breach of the new rules.

Good morning,



Here is the front page of today's Irish Independent pic.twitter.com/qUYQLT1cMV — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) July 12, 2022

Finally, The Irish Sun has an image of TV presenter Graham Norton after he is believed to have celebrated his recent marriage at a lavish wedding ceremony in his native west Cork.

The paper also carries an image of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan ahead of their return to Australian soap Neighbours as it comes to an end after 37 years.

Today's Irish Sun front page. pic.twitter.com/P4kpQ5La42 — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) July 12, 2022

In Britain, the national papers are led by the release of the timetable for the Conservative leadership race.

The Guardian reports the new British prime minister will be announced on September 5th, with the first ballot of Tory MPs to take place on Wednesday.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 12 July 2022. The Uber whistleblower: 'I'm exposing a system that sold people a lie' pic.twitter.com/RYL3m9Q5YV — The Guardian (@guardian) July 11, 2022

The Daily Mail leads with contender Liz Truss’s warning to the “Tory Right” that the race will come down to either her or Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak is set to use his campaign launch on Tuesday to announce he would cut taxes once he had a grip on inflation, according to the Financial Times and The Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday July 12 https://t.co/yS8eFZy0s5 pic.twitter.com/FqP6JSGErs — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 11, 2022

Times: Mo Farah: I was trafficked into Britain and treated like a slave #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9YanLx8eH1 — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, The Sun, Daily Mirror and i all lead with Sir Mo Farah telling the BBC he was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child.

On tomorrow's front page: Sir Mo Farah reveals he has been hiding the truth about his life for decades - even his real name.https://t.co/sEb6ZU5wLj pic.twitter.com/zcXS0KQny6 — The Sun (@TheSun) July 11, 2022

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Star both carry concerns over a rare amber weather warning for extreme heat across parts of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Britain braced for heat health emergency'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/pakp9VgCcr — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 11, 2022

Metro writes that former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone is facing fraud charges over an alleged failure to declare £400 million of overseas assets to the UK government.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



🔴 A new Prime Minister on September 5th.

🔴 F1 Bernie 'in £400m tax dodge'. #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/bEAZ7Tjiyw — Metro (@MetroUK) July 11, 2022

And The Independent says the former British chancellor Sajid Javid “exploited” a tax loophole while he was an MP.