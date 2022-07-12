Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 08:09

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The motion of no-confidence in the Government is covered across the national newspapers on Tuesday, along with sun-drenched images from around the country during the recent spell of fine weather.

The Irish Times continues its coverage of the Uber Files, reporting: 'Full Uber contact with government not disclosed in lobbying returns'.

The paper also covers a HSE report on abortion services in the State, the laws for which have been described as "harrowing" for those diagnosed with fatal foetal anomalies.

Meanwhile, the Examiner reads: 'Ban on protests at abortion providers', after Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is understood to have finalised the General Scheme of a Bill to introduce safe access zones around healthcare facilities which provide abortion care.

Alongside an image of two sunbathers, the paper covers weather warnings being issued throughout Europe, with temperatures set to rise to 50 degrees in parts of the continent.

The Echo leads with an appeal being made in Crosshaven over continued anti-social behaviour in the area. The paper reports that gardaí are investigating a number of incidents in the seaside community, "including one assault on a teenage on Friday night".

'Activists seek emergency budget' is the other main headline, after campaigners protested outside City Hall in Cork on Monday, calling for the Government to act urgently to address the cost-of-living crisis.

The Irish Independent reads: 'Bid to end turf war: Cash sales to friends will still be allowed'. The article adds new proposals over the banning of turf involves a "Green Party climbdown", in addition to "tough penalties" for retailers caught in breach of the new rules.

Finally, The Irish Sun has an image of TV presenter Graham Norton after he is believed to have celebrated his recent marriage at a lavish wedding ceremony in his native west Cork.

The paper also carries an image of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan ahead of their return to Australian soap Neighbours as it comes to an end after 37 years.

In Britain, the national papers are led by the release of the timetable for the Conservative leadership race.

The Guardian reports the new British prime minister will be announced on September 5th, with the first ballot of Tory MPs to take place on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail leads with contender Liz Truss’s warning to the “Tory Right” that the race will come down to either her or Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak is set to use his campaign launch on Tuesday to announce he would cut taxes once he had a grip on inflation, according to the Financial Times and The Times.

Meanwhile, The Sun, Daily Mirror and i all lead with Sir Mo Farah telling the BBC he was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Star both carry concerns over a rare amber weather warning for extreme heat across parts of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures.

Metro writes that former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone is facing fraud charges over an alleged failure to declare £400 million of overseas assets to the UK government.

And The Independent says the former British chancellor Sajid Javid “exploited” a tax loophole while he was an MP.

