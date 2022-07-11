Graham Norton celebrates marriage with lavish west Cork wedding party

TV personality and author Graham Norton is believed to have celebrated his recent marriage at a lavish wedding ceremony in his native west Cork.

More than 100 guests attended the exclusive event at Bantry House on Saturday, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

The party then continued inside marquees by the waterfront of Norton's holiday home in Ahakista on Sunday, according to locals, which could be spotted on the approach to Ahakista village on the Sheep’s Head peninsula.

Norton and his partner may have already legally married at an earlier stage and the event at Bantry House, which saw the historic venue closed to the public, was believed to be a blessing ceremony.

It is understood that Scottish singer Lulu and TikTok stars Cairde performed at the celebrations, while Panti Bliss was the DJ. Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss, had tweeted on Saturday that he was in west Cork.

Norton (59) was born in Dublin but grew up in Bandon, where he attended Bandon Grammar School.

He has been recording his Virgin Radio UK show locally as he enjoys his stay in west Cork, where he has spent his summers in recent years.

His latest novel, Forever Home, is due to be published later this year, while his hugely successful chat show on BBC Television is due to return in the autumn.