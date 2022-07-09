Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 16:06

Westlife gear up for second Aviva Stadium gig

The four-piece also played the Dublin stadium on Friday night
Westlife gear up for second Aviva Stadium gig

Muireann Duffy

Westlife fans are once against descending on the Aviva Stadium as the band play there for the second night in a row.

Over 90,000 fans will have attended the gigs over this weekend, with tickets purchased from 27 different countries around the world, including Canada, China and New Zealand.

Fans are once again being advised to give themselves plenty of time to reach the venue, taking increased traffic in the area into consideration.

Concert-goers are asked to use public transport where possible, with Gardaí operating a traffic management plan near the Aviva.

Organisers are also advising fans to check the entry route stated on their ticket and to follow the route accordingly.

Under 16's must also be accompanied by a guardian at all times.

The Aviva is a cashless venue, with all food and drink vendors only accepting card payments.

Gates will open at 6pm, with warm-up acts Soulé and the Sugababes going on stage and 6.30pm and 7.30pm respectively.

Westlife are then due to take to the stage at 8.30pm.

More in this section

University Hospital Kerry cancel more outpatient appointments and surgeries University Hospital Kerry cancel more outpatient appointments and surgeries
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Court declines to hear appeal by Ben Gilroy over possession order for family home Court declines to hear appeal by Ben Gilroy over possession order for family home
dublinaviva stadiumwestlifegig
Waterford fisherman had been 'choking' man accused of his murder, court told

Waterford fisherman had been 'choking' man accused of his murder, court told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more