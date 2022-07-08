Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 07:46

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Front pages across Ireland feature mostly relief - while there is some sorrow in Britain - at the ‘downfall’ of Boris Johnson
Front pages across Ireland feature mostly relief - while there is some sorrow in Britain - at the ‘downfall’ of Boris Johnson.

The Irish Times reports there was unease among British MPs last night about the prospect of Mr Johnson continuing as prime minister for up to three months while a two-stage election process plays out.

The Irish Examiner sports a dramatic photo on its front page, reporting that the resignation of Mr Johnson has been hailed as an opportunity to reset Anglo-Irish relations after a day of high drama in Westminster.

One of the country’s biggest “cuckoo fund” landlords is planning to demand double-digit rent increases on its properties despite a growing squeeze on incomes, according to the Irish Independent.

Warnings have been issued about new psychoactive substances being sold to festival-goers under the guise of MDMA pills or cannabis, according to The Echo.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph's front page reads: "Goodbye Boris... thanks for protocol chaos and hated legacy proposals".

In Britain, Mr Johnson is told “leave means leave” after he dramatically resigned but indicated he will stay in No 10 throughout the summer.

“It’s (almost) over” states The Guardian.

The Financial Times notes Boris Johnson was “defiant to the end”.

While The Times says Mr Johnson “throws in (the) towel”, as the i marks his “Downfall”.

“Leave means leave” Metro and the Daily Mirror tell the PM, with unnamed sources telling the latter paper the politician is sticking around partly to hold a lavish wedding bash at Chequers.

Senior Tories have warned The Daily Telegraph the “long goodbye” threatens to leave the UK in a “state of paralysis” as they urge the appointment of a caretaker PM.

“Going… but still in No 10”, says The Independent, which also covers concerns about the months ahead without a proper leader.

The Daily Mail shows a photograph of the PM embracing his wife Carrie and son Wilfred above the headline question “What the hell have they done?”

The Sun carries the same image of the trio, with the paper saying “Kiss goodbye… and thanks for the Brexit, Boris”.

The Daily Express also expresses its gratitude to Mr Johnson, writing in its headline: “Thank you Boris… You gave Britain back its freedom.”

And the Daily Star lists the full legacy of “Bozo” as him having a “cute dog”, being a “good party organiser” and choosing “nice wallpaper”.

