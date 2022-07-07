Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 08:35

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The main stories on Thursday's front pages include Taoiseach Micheál Martin's trip to Ukraine, gardaí confirming Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will face no charges over the leaking of a GP contract in 2019, and pressure on UK prime minister Boris Johnson to resign.

The Irish Times leads with the Taoiseach's trip to Ukraine, while the Varadkar story and UK cabinet resignations also feature.

The Irish Examiner leads with photos from Mr Martin's trip to Ukraine, and meeting with president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

'Varadkar back on course for power after leak probe ends,' the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on issues with water in Cork.

'War and Teesh': The Irish Sun also leads with Mr Martin's Kyiv trip.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on a man who killed his girlfriend attacking a prison officer.

 

A “mortally wounded” Boris Johnson is splashed across the UK front pages as he battles to keep himself in the top job amid mass resignations.

The Financial Times reports the politician has been “rocked” by a Cabinet revolt, while The Sun has the headline “You’ll have to dip your hands in blood to get rid of me” and The Independent refers to the episode as the “bitter end”.

The Times says the prime minister “fights for his life”, he is described as “mortally wounded” by The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail has him staring “down the mutiny”.

The Daily Mirror and Metro quote Mr Johnson’s Brexit slogan back as they call for him to “get exit done”.

The UK Cabinet’s rebellion is described as a “coup” by the i, while the prime minister is cited on the front of the Daily Express as telling colleagues to back him or face “political oblivion”.

The Guardian calls Mr Johnson “desperate” and “deluded”, with the Daily Star turning to agony aunt Jane O’Gorman as it refers to the politician as a “lying wazzock”.

