Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 07:21

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

A fresh crisis for Boris Johnson and a decline in home-ownership rates are among the stories making the front pages of national newspapers on Wednesday.
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

A fresh crisis for Boris Johnson and a decline in home ownership rates are among the stories making the front pages of national newspapers on Wednesday.

The Irish Times leads with the sudden cabinet and government resignations threatening the future of the British prime minister’s leadership.

An increase to the back-to-school allowance by €100 per child is the lead story for the Irish Examiner. The announcement was made by Ministers on Tuesday evening as part of a €67 million package to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

The Irish Independent reports on a new study from the Economic and Social Research Institute that says one in five people aged between 45 and 54 who are now renting have little prospect of ever owning a home.

The ministerial resignations from the UK government also make the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

Back-to-school costs are a concern for The Echo, with local charity workers worried about the impact of the inflation crisis on Cork families.

In Britain, the Guardian, The Times and The Sun all report Boris Johnson is “on the brink” after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their respective roles as finance and health ministers on Tuesday. The story is also carried by the Financial Times.

The Daily Telegraph, Metro and i lead with a series of further government resignations heaping more pressure on Mr Johnson, whose leadership is now “hanging by a thread”.

The Daily Mirror revels in the developments with the headline “Finally”, while the Daily Express says Mr Johnson is fighting on with a vow to cut taxes.

And the Daily Mail questions if Mr Johnson can “wriggle out” of this latest crisis.

More in this section

Police name two Irish men involved in fatal road crash in Oregon Police name two Irish men involved in fatal road crash in Oregon
Government announces €100 increases in back-to-school allowance Government announces €100 increases in back-to-school allowance
Cost-of-living crisis: One in three families with schoolchildren are struggling, survey finds Cost-of-living crisis: One in three families with schoolchildren are struggling, survey finds
the sunirish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily mirrorthe daily telegraphthe timesi newspaper
Taoiseach restates solidarity with Ukraine as he arrives in Kyiv

Taoiseach restates solidarity with Ukraine as he arrives in Kyiv

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more