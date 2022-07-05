Taoiseach travelling to Ukraine to meet Zelenskiy

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will visit Ukraine tomorrow on the invite of President Volodomyr Zelenskiy.

Mr Martin was absent from Leaders' Questions in the Dáil today and has been travelling to eastern Europe ahead of the official visit, with details of the trip kept quiet for security reasons.

He is currently in Poland and it is expected he will travel onto the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv over land, sources have confirmed to The Irish Times.

The Taoiseach is not expected to be present for Dáil business for the remainder of the week.

He was invited to Ukraine last month by President Zelenskiy, who also singled him out for thanks after the European Council approved Ukraine’s bid for candidate status at a recent summit in Brussels.