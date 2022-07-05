What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 08:31

Tuesday's front pages focus on the Government's plan to bring budget day forward by two weeks
By PA Reporter

Tuesday's front pages focus on the Government's plan to bring budget day forward by two weeks to September 27th with an increased package of €6.7 billion to combat rising inflation and cost of living pressures.

The Irish Times, the Irish Examiner and the Irish Independent all lead their front pages with the upcoming budget to tackle the cost of living crises, while the Irish Daily Mail reports a warning to RTÉ from PAC to reduce its dependency on State funds.

The Irish Examiner leads with the Government's warning that a complete shut-off of Russian gas supplies to Europe cannot be ruled out, s it confirmed a package of cost-of-living support measures.

 

The Irish Independent leads with the news that tax cuts and welfares increases are on the cards for the upcoming September Budget.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a warning to RTÉ to cut it's dependence on State supports after the Dáil's public spending watchdog gave the national broadcaster five months to come up with a plan to reduce its reliance on money from the Exchequer.

The Irish Sun leads it's front page with an exclusive that a Premier League star was arrested on suspicion of rape when police raided his home on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the UK allegedly “inappropriate” conduct by a Conservative politician, go-slow protests and questionable cigarettes are splashed across the front pages.

The Daily Mirror reports No 10 has acknowledged the Prime Minister did know about “sex-pest allegations” against Chris Pincher before the MP was promoted to deputy chief whip.

A senior Downing St source is quoted by The Independent as saying the PM “was made directly aware of a first-hand account of inappropriate sexual touching”.

Ministers and aides are unwilling to defend Mr Johnson over his handling of the affair, according to i.

Two leading unions warn in The Guardian that Parliament must act to stop the “seemingly endless” allegations of sexual misconduct by MPs.

The Times has front-page Pincher coverage but the paper splashes on the Home Secretary urging police to use their new powers against fuel duty protesters, in a story also covered by the Daily Mail.

Metro says the go-slow protest at motorways across the UK came as the latest figures show the average price of petrol reached a new high of 191.5p per litre.

“Massive” disruption is expected this summer as a national train drivers’ strike looms for the first time since 1995, reports the Financial Times.

It is not all grim news, however, with the Daily Express quoting the PM as saying National Insurance reforms will save 30 million employees up to £330 a year in “the biggest tax cut for a decade”.

The Daily Telegraph covers Sir Keir Starmer ruling out rejoining the EU or the single market if Labour comes to power, with the party’s leader insisting such moves would sow further division in Britain.

A Premier League footballer in his 20s has been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star cites data claiming one in five cigarettes are fakes containing mites “and even poop”.

