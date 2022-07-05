'We can’t do everything at the same time', cautions Donohoe ahead of Budget

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said that he is very aware of the challenges facing people with the increased cost of living and will be implementing measures in Budget 2023 to address those challenges.

Speaking on both RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland and Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Donohoe said that the Government’s aim was to get the balance right between supporting people and helping the economy grow.

Mr Donohoe said there were two things the Government was aiming to deliver – measures to help the economy to grow, which was vital for jobs, and to make the best use of additional resources “to give as much help as we can”.

However, he cautioned that there needed to be recognition “we can’t do everything at the same time.”

Extra measures to help people are possible because the country’s finances had been well managed when the pandemic hit, he added. In his time as Minister for Finance challenges such as Brexit, the pandemic and now the war in Ukraine had to be faced.

Budget 2023

Budget 2023 will have to include a mix of measures to combat increases in the cost of living, he acknowledged. Targeted measures run the risk of excluding some, he warned, such as working people who were outside social welfare supports.

While increased Corporate Tax meant there were more resources available, caution was also required because a change in even one multinational could have a huge impact, explained Mr Donohoe.

One euro in every €8 in the country was generated by 10 companies who now provided the second-largest tax take in the country. This could change very quickly at any time so the Government could not commit to measures funded by Corporate Tax, even for one off measures.

“One company making a decision could have an impact on thousands of millions. We’re doing our best to manage it”.

Specific measures

Mr Donohoe declined to outline specific measures, he said such decisions needed to be approved by Government and were still being discussed by Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

He acknowledged families would face difficulties when their children were returning to school and said that consideration would be given to the possibility of additional help.

Mr Donohoe defended the 1.5 per cent increase in spending on top of the allowed five per cent, this was modest at a time when inflation had increased from two per cent to nine per cent, he said. “We’re not burning money in the face of inflation”.

Mr Donohoe said that closer to Budget Day there would be a better idea of what resources would be available to help the economy and society.