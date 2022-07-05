Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 07:36

Metro rail service to Dublin airport to be built by 2034 at a cost of €9.5 billion

The Metro-Link service will run from north of Swords to Charlemont and from Ranelagh to Swords
Plans for the long delayed Metro rail service to Dublin Airport are due to be announced on Tuesday morning by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

The Metro-Link service, which will run from north of Swords to Charlemont - and from Ranelagh to Swords, is expected to be operational by 2034 at a cost of €9.5 billion.

On Monday, Eamon Ryan received Cabinet approval to give the green light to the National Transport Authority to proceed with the project, before submitting a planning application to An Bord Pleanála in September.

Construction for the project is expected to begin in 2025 and is being billed as the largest rail investment in Ireland since the 19th century.

The Irish Times reports that a Government spokesman said it is too early to provide a precise project cost as Metrolink is yet to go through the planning and procurement stages.

A final decision will not be taken until the final costs are known, but has been described as “a credible, stress-tested indicative cost” upwards of €9.5 billion.

