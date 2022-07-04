What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 08:54

Monday's front pages focus on Government plans to increase the budget to over €6 billion as well as the shooting in Copenhagen which killed three people. 
By PA Reporter

The Irish Times lead with a piece about man being charged in Copenhagen after three people were killed and four injured after a shooting at a shopping centre.

 

 

The Irish Examiner focus on the Government's budget plans as they are looking to target fuel, energy costs and a welfare bonus.

 

The Echo lead with a piece about a woman who had to bring her son to an emergency department in Cork after she said the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) failed her son.

 

The Irish Daily Mail lead with a piece about an expansion to the hot school meals scheme.

The Irish Sun focus on the man convicted of killing Nadine Lott looking to appeal his sentence.

In the UK, the paper's focus on the fallout from allegations against Chris Pincher.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times say the PM is facing a renewed backlash from within his own party due to the scandal.

Metro says Mr Johnson’s team is “groping for answers” as they “struggle to defend him” while Labour’s response is front page of the Daily Mirror.

The Independent says there are fears slow investigations into recurrent sleaze scandals will deter victims from coming forward.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that UK Labour leader Keir Starmer has pledged to fight the Prime Minister over the effects of Brexit.

The Guardian reports children of single parents are “hardest hit by era of Tory austerity”.

There is a record four-month wait to buy a house in the UK, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Mail reports that police have let 22,000 suspects “roam free” because officers are “too busy”.

The Sun leads on the death of The Only Way is Essex star Jake McLean in a car accident in Turkey.

And the Daily Star says warm weather will make Britain hotter than Cancun by Saturday.

