Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 08:14

Woman arrested after Limerick collision released without charge

The woman who is aged in her 20's was detained as part of the Garda investigation into a crash between a car and a cyclist on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh last Thursday.
Kenneth Fox

A woman arrested in connection with a road traffic collision in Co Limerick last week has been released without charge.

The woman who is aged in her 20's was detained as part of the Garda investigation into a crash between a car and a cyclist on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh last Thursday.

A man in his 50's is still being treated for serious injuries at Cork University Hospital.

Gardai are also still appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage from the area to come forward.

gardaiarrestirelandlimerick collisionreleased without charge
