Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 10:22

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Travel chaos at Dublin Airport and plans to target the cost of living in the budget feature on Sunday's front pages.

The Sunday Independent leads with a poll which has found the majority of people support the army being deployed at Dublin Airport.

Fuel and energy tax cuts will be included in a €2 billion budget package, the Business Post reports.

The Irish Sun on Sunday leads with a story on Dickie Rock's son expressing concern for him following the death of his wife.

The UK papers on Sunday are led by reports that Boris Johnson was warned twice of sexual misconduct claims against “groper” Tory MP Chris Pincher.

The Sunday Mirror writes that the British prime minister twice took no action to probe the MP it has dubbed the “Pestminister” after he was warned about Mr Pincher by his MPs and then by their staffers.

The Sunday Telegraph adds that Mr Johnson “turned (a) blind eye to sex pest warning” as more allegations of unwanted passes and groping emerged about the senior whip.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on a council refusing to extend planning permission for the completion of an estate.

The Independent has new allegations concerning sexual misconduct about Mr Pincher with an unnamed Tory MP telling the paper he was groped on two occasions. During one of the alleged instances, the man claims Mr Pincher deliberately touched his genitals through his clothing and refused to remove his hand when asked.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times says the Prince of Wales gave an honour to a controversial Tory peer who spent £1.7 million bailing out his failed eco-village in a string of secretive deals being investigated by the charity watchdog.

The race is on to “save (the) summer holidays”, the Sunday People front page says as security checks on newly employed ­airport bag handlers are being fast-tracked to fill airport staff shortages.

The Sunday Express has the prime minister being told “we need tax cuts now” by ministers instead of waiting until the next election.

The Observer, meanwhile, reports that the UK government’s official spending watchdog is launching an inquiry into Mr Johnson’s claim that 40 new hospitals will be built by 2030, as concerns grow in Whitehall that the pledge is unaffordable and has been greatly oversold to the public.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Brits are being told to be more savvy with water usage amid heat-wave temperatures this summer.

