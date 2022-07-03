Man (20s) charged in connection with Dundalk shooting

James Cox

Gardaí investigating a shooting incident which occurred in Dundalk, Co Louth on Friday morning have charged the arrested man.

The incident took place at approximately 4.30am. A man (30s) was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda to receive treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Later on Friday evening, a man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and has since been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court at 12pm on Sunday.

Investigations are ongoing.