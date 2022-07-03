Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 09:30

Man (20s) charged in connection with Dundalk shooting

Gardaí investigating a shooting incident which occurred in Dundalk, Co Louth on Friday morning have charged the arrested man.
Man (20s) charged in connection with Dundalk shooting

James Cox

Gardaí investigating a shooting incident which occurred in Dundalk, Co Louth on Friday morning have charged the arrested man.

The incident took place at approximately 4.30am. A man (30s) was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda to receive treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Later on Friday evening, a man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and has since been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court at 12pm on Sunday.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Man arrested following two stabbings in Belfast city centre Man arrested following two stabbings in Belfast city centre
Man (50s) in critical condition following assault in Co Kildare Man (50s) in critical condition following assault in Co Kildare
Security staff at Dublin Airport warn of refusal to work with Army Security staff at Dublin Airport warn of refusal to work with Army
gardaicourtlouthdundalkshooting
Border poll ‘not appropriate or right at this time’ – Varadkar

Border poll ‘not appropriate or right at this time’ – Varadkar

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more