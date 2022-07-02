Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 14:50

Man arrested following two stabbings in Belfast city centre

The 27-year-old was detained by police in the early hours of Saturday.
By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested following two stabbing incidents in Belfast city centre.

The 27-year-old was detained by police in the early hours of Saturday.

The injuries received by both victims are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Inspector Donna McGrady said police were alerted at about 1.15am by a member of the public on Bedford Street to a fight going on in the area.

“Police attended and found a male with several stab wounds to his head and chest. He was brought to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” she said.

“It was then reported that the man with the knife made off in the direction of Amelia Street where he stabbed a second man.

“Police attended and the injured party received treatment from ambulance crew for a wound to his upper chest.

“The injuries of both men are not considered to be life-threatening at this stage.

“We have made an arrest in connection with this and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information which could assist, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 162 of 02/07/22.”

