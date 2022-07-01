Date fixed for Clare man's trial for alleged murder of former partner

Paul Neilan

A Clare man accused of the murder of mother of two Sharon Bennett is to go on trial in October at the Central Criminal Court.

Patrick Ballard (35), formerly of Ashford Court Hotel, Ennis, is accused of the murder of Ms Bennett (29) in the Market area of Ennis on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

He was initially charged with assault causing harm to the deceased. However, Ms Bennett died 13 days later at University Hospital Limerick.

In March, 2021, the assault charge was withdrawn by the State and a murder charge was brought against Mr Ballard.

Mr Ballard and Ms Bennett were in a relationship at the time of the alleged murder.

Ms Bennett was a mother of two girls, then aged nine and six, from a previous relationship.

On Fridya, solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Kerrie O'Connor told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that the matter was ready to proceed.

Mr Justice McDermott fixed October 4th as Mr Ballard's trial date