Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 15:51

Date fixed for Clare man's trial for alleged murder of former partner

Patrick Ballard (35) was in a relationship with the victim, Sharon Bennett, at the time of the alleged murder
Date fixed for Clare man's trial for alleged murder of former partner

Paul Neilan

A Clare man accused of the murder of mother of two Sharon Bennett is to go on trial in October at the Central Criminal Court.

Patrick Ballard (35), formerly of Ashford Court Hotel, Ennis, is accused of the murder of Ms Bennett (29) in the Market area of Ennis on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

He was initially charged with assault causing harm to the deceased. However, Ms Bennett died 13 days later at University Hospital Limerick.

In March, 2021, the assault charge was withdrawn by the State and a murder charge was brought against Mr Ballard.

Mr Ballard and Ms Bennett were in a relationship at the time of the alleged murder.

Ms Bennett was a mother of two girls, then aged nine and six, from a previous relationship.

On Fridya, solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Kerrie O'Connor told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that the matter was ready to proceed.

Mr Justice McDermott fixed October 4th as Mr Ballard's trial date

More in this section

Man jailed for three years after 'barbaric' screwdriver attack during family feud Man jailed for three years after 'barbaric' screwdriver attack during family feud
Explained: What rights do you have if your flight gets cancelled? Explained: What rights do you have if your flight gets cancelled?
Three years for attack and robbery of DCU student on university campus Three years for attack and robbery of DCU student on university campus
central criminal courtclareennistrialalleged murder
Longitude returns to Marlay Park, with A$AP Rocky and Tyler the Creator among headliners

Longitude returns to Marlay Park, with A$AP Rocky and Tyler the Creator among headliners

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more