Bar worker charged with trying to organise murder of two women

Tom Tuite

A Dublin man has been sent forward for trial charged with trying to organise the murder of two women.

Bar worker Bryan Kennedy (35) was arrested last month at an address at Shanliss Avenue, Santry, north Dublin.

Gardaí brought him to Terenure Garda station on the city's south side.

Mr Kennedy, who also had an address in Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W, was charged with two offences under section four of the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act.

He is accused of soliciting the murders of two named women between October 1st, 2019, and January 11th, 2020. On conviction, the offence can carry a 10-year sentence.

He was granted bail and faced his second hearing before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Friday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed "trial on indictment", and the State served a book of evidence on the accused.

Judge Kelly granted a return for trial order sending his case forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where it will be listed on July 22nd.

At his first hearing, Detective Sergeant Ronan O'Malley said there was no objection to bail with conditions. He also said the defendant "made no reply" to the charges.

Mr Kennedy is on bail and has to sign on once weekly at Santry Garda station. In addition, he had to surrender his passport, must not apply for any other travel document documentation, and remain in the jurisdiction.

Legal aid was granted.