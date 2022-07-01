Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 07:53

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Budget plans and leaks amid Ireland's cost-of-living crisis make the front pages today
Budget plans and leaks amid Ireland's cost-of-living crisis make the front pages this Friday.

The Irish Times reports Taoiseach Micheál Martin is coming under pressure from Government TDs to increase welfare payments by up to €20 as a key meeting on the cost-of-living crisis takes place today.

Increases of at least €10 to the weekly old age pension and other primary welfare benefits are to feature in the next budget, senior Government sources have revealed to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent reports households could see electricity bills reduced by another €200 next year under plans being discussed by the Government ahead of the Budget.

A hike of €23 to the pension will be needed in this year's Budget to keep pace with record inflation, the Coalition has been warned according to the Irish Daily Mail.

The Echo declares "no-go beach zones", reporting that two children ended up in Cork University Hospital with cut feet after broken glass was left on a Cork beach.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill will today become the first of the party’s leadership to lay a wreath in Belfast in memory of the people who died at the Somme.

In Britain, Chris Pincher’s resignation as government deputy chief whip, the UK’s 50th Pride, and the murder of Logan Mwangi are featured on the front pages on the first day of July.

The Sun, the Daily Mail, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph all lead on Mr Pincher’s apology and resignation over “drunken ‘gropes'”.

Boris Johnson’s commitment to boost defence spending by tens of billions is front page of The Independent.

The Times says Number 10 is planning a VAT cut to help curb inflation.

The i splashes an exclusive from former British prime minister Theresa May on the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride march. Mrs May says the government should reverse its decision not to protect transgender people under a proposed conversion therapy ban.

The two-year jail sentence given to former Scottish MP Natalie McGarry for embezzlement is front page of Metro.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror lead on the sentencing of the murderers of Logan Mwangi.

The Financial Times reports the UK’s trade performance has fallen to its worst level since 1955.

And the Daily Star splashes on Bernie Ecclestone’s “bizarre defence of bellends”.

Appeal by ex-Sinn Féin councillor over decision to try him for Regency shooting is struck out

