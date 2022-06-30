Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 09:13

Ryan 'would not object' to bringing budget forward to September

The Green Party leader said he does not agree with holding an emergency budget, as called for by opposition parties
Ryan 'would not object' to bringing budget forward to September

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Transport Eamon Ryan has said he "would not object" to the budget being brought forward to September from October.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland, the Green Party leaders said it was a matter for the Cabinet to decide early next week.

"I don’t believe we should go with what the Opposition is calling for, to do it today."

The critical issue for the budget, he said, was that the country was facing a difficult autumn and winter, especially those reliant on fossil fuels.

There was a strong possibility that Russia would turn off the flow of gas in a deliberate way to put pressure on the European Union, he added.

"In those circumstances, I think measures in the budget have to be targeted as much as possible to protect those at risk of fuel poverty."

The Government has come under sustained pressure from opposition parties to hold an 'emergency budget' or rollout additional supports as households struggle with the spiralling cost of living.

On Wednesday evening, Sinn Féin tabled a motion for such a budget to be held, however, it was voted down.

The Government has previously said that no further support measures would be announced prior to the unveiling of Budget 2023.

More in this section

Woman sexually abused by her father and uncle awarded €350,000 Woman sexually abused by her father and uncle awarded €350,000
Rape accused to face retrial after court quashes conviction Rape accused to face retrial after court quashes conviction
Ian Bailey will ‘fully cooperate’ with Sophie Toscan du Plantier cold case review Ian Bailey will ‘fully cooperate’ with Sophie Toscan du Plantier cold case review
eamon ryaninflationbudgetcost of livingbudget 2023
British government ‘destroying trust’ with protocol actions - ex Downing Street chief of staff

British government ‘destroying trust’ with protocol actions - ex Downing Street chief of staff

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more