What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

The sentencing of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and plans for the Defence Forces to be drafted in at Dublin Airport to ease staffing shortages are among Wednesday's front page stories.

The Irish Times carries an image of Annie Farmer, a victim of Maxwell, who spoke outside the courthouse in the US after the 60 year old was handed a 20-year sentence.

The papers also reports on testimony heard by the US House of Representatives committee on the January 6th riots, in which Donald Trump's former aide said the then-president tried to join protesters on Captiol Hill.

The Echo reports that a 73-year-old man appeared in court in Skibbereen on Tuesday, charged in connecting with the murder of a woman over 40 years ago.

The Irish Examiner also covers the case, alongside a piece for which the headline reads: 'Army is 'just cheap labour' for airport'.

An image of Minister for Justice Helen McEntee also accompanies an article detailing the Government's plans to tackle domestic and gender-based violence which were unveiled on Tuesday.

The Irish Independent says the HSE's emergency plan to tackle further outbreaks of Covid-19 will see National Ambulance Service members being trained as 'swabbing first responders'.

The front page also has an image of Aoife Farrelly, who waived her right to anonymity to allow her brother, Cian Farrelly (30), to be named after he was sentenced for the rape and sexual assault of his sister at their family home on dates between 2007-2009.

Finally, the Irish Daily Star also covers the plans for Dublin Airport, alongside 'Tommy's Fury over flight ban' after the Love Island star and professional boxer was denied entry into the United States where he was set to preview his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

In Britain, UK government machinations and a “still in denial” Ghislaine Maxwell are splashed across the national papers.

British socialite Maxwell’s 20-year prison sentence for luring young girls to massage rooms for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest leads the Daily Express and Metro.

The Daily Mail says Maxwell is “still in denial” about her crimes and has continued to blame Epstein.

Britain's Prince Andrew is “obviously” one of the next targets for the FBI to investigate following Maxwell’s sentencing, an unnamed lawyer tells the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph says British prime minister Boris Johnson is resisting pressure from his defence secretary and the head of the British army to increase military spending.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times covers testimony from an ex-aide Donald Trump who said the then-president wanted to join the armed mob which attacked the US Capitol.

The Metropolitan Police has been placed under special measures after a series of failures, according to The Times and The Independent.

The Guardian and i say Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted “now is the time for independence” as she unveiled plans to hold a second referendum on Scotland’s place in the UK in October 2023.

The Sun carries Mr Johnson’s quote following Dame Deborah James’ death from bowel cancer that she was “an inspiration” to so many.

And the Daily Star says there is a manhunt for a “sweaty, rubber-loving freak” who terrorises young women.