Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 08:48

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Friday's front pages focus on stories such as the Government's €368 million strategy to tackle domestic violence and a woman being jailed for harassing a former Sinn Féin TD.
Friday's front pages focus on stories such as the Government's €368 million strategy to tackle domestic violence and a woman being jailed for harassing a former Sinn Féin TD.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both focus on the domestic violence package from the Government which is part of a zero-tolerance strategy to tackle domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence.

 

The Echo focus on a Cork woman who has been jailed for two years after a harassment campaign against a former Sinn Féin TD.

The Irish Daily Mail focus on back to school costs mounting up as inflation continues to rise.

The Irish Sun focus on Russia attacking a mall in central Ukraine which is said to have killed 18 people.

The Belfast Telegraph lead on an interview with UK Foreign Secretary speaking about the changes being made to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In the UK, the front pages feature reports from Ukraine and comments from the head of the Army as Nato prepares to meet in Madrid.

The shopping centre attack is front page of The Independent, i and Metro.

The Times splashes Boris Johnson’s response to the strike: “Putin will pay for his barbarity.”

The Daily Express says it is a “crime against humanity”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports on Nato reinforcing its eastern flank with an extra 300,000 troops.

A warning from the new Army chief that Ukraine is our “1937 moment” is front page of The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail and The Guardian report on pay demands and strike threats from doctors.

The Daily Mirror runs on the death of Hellen McCourt’s killer, Ian Simms.

And the Daily Star says millions will be paid to “sit in the dark” as part of a new National Grid plan to save energy.

