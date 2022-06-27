Boy (6) dies after single-vehicle crash in Co Derry

By Meg Hill, PA

A six-year-old boy has died following a one-vehicle collision at the Castledawson Road roundabout in Magherafelt, Co Derry.

Ethan Michael McCourt from the Bellaghy area died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the collision that occurred last Monday shortly after 7.45am, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

The driver of the vehicle remains in hospital at present.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The collision involved a black Mercedes which collided with the roundabout.

“A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 324 of 20/06/22.”