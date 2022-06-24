Number of Ukraine refugees in Ireland nears 39,000

The number of Ukraine refugees who have arrived in Ireland is nearing 39,000, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures based on the issuing of Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) show 38,700 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland by the week ending June 19th, an increase of just under 3,000 in two weeks.

Women aged 20 and over account for almost half (47 per cent) of arrivals to date, while children and teenagers aged up to 19 account for more than a third (37 per cent).

The highest percentage of those arriving, equivalent to 41 per cent or 15,850 individuals, have been categorised as 'one parent with children', with many spouses or partners remaining in Ukraine.

When it comes to school enrolments, of the 6,890 children who arrived from Ukraine and enrolled in school as of June 7th, 71 per cent were in primary education while 29 per cent were in secondary education.

CSO statistician Karola Graupner said most arrivals (91%) can be mapped to local electoral areas (LEAs) using local post office addresses as per the process through which refugees are seeking assistance from the Department of Social Protection.

“Using the local post office address as a proxy for place of residence, arrivals from Ukraine are present in all LEAs and North Inner City in Dublin had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,245.

“Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.01 per cent to 7.28 per cent. The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistimon in Clare."

The latest CSO release also includes an experimental measure of arrivals from Ukraine who were still administratively active after May 15th, with 89 per cent of the arrivals aged 18 and older showing activity in administrative data.