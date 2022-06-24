Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 09:42

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Friday's front pages focus on stories such as new data from the CSO which shows that Ireland's population has reached over 5 million and banks being fined for the tracker mortgage scandal.
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Friday's front pages focus on stories such as new data from the CSO which shows Ireland's population has reached over 5 million and banks being fined for the tracker mortgage scandal.

The Irish Times lead with the news around Ireland's population reaching over 5 million for the first time since 1841.

The Irish Examiner and Irish Independent both focus on the tracker mortgage scandal which saw both AIB and ESB being fined by the Central Bank.

The Echo lead with a piece about man on trial in Cork for attempting to meet a 14-year-old girl which was actually a ruse set up by a vigilante paedophile hunting group.

The Irish Daily Mail lead with a piece about their being a total of 166,000 homes that are vacant with only 800 available to rent nationwide.

The Irish Sun lead with a piece about two men jumping into the River Liffey after being chased by Gardaí for smuggling cocaine.

The Belfast Telegraph lead with a piece about Queen's University pausing an honorary degree for former Phoenix Natural Gas chief executive Peter Dixon.

In the UK, The stories leading the papers at the end of the working week include industrial action expanding to airports and the UK Prime Minister and Prince of Wales butting heads over the UK Government’s controversial Rwanda policy.

Metro, The Guardian, i, Daily Mirror and Financial Times all write of the “massive disruption” expected to hit the UK this summer after British Airways workers overwhelmingly voted in favour of strike action on the same day that railways were all but shut down.

The Independent adds that ground staff at the airline’s Heathrow hub “overwhelmingly backed a walkout in their fight to reverse pay cuts imposed during the Covid pandemic” with up to 1,000 workers involved.

Elsewhere, Daily Mail and The Times report Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales will face each other in Rwanda today amid mounting tension over the Government’s controversial asylum seeker policy, which Charles reportedly called “appalling”.

The Daily Express says a judge at the European Court of Human Rights has spoken of his surprise at the lack of transparency after it “repeatedly refused to say who ruled last week’s maiden flight to Kigali from MoD Boscombe Down could not take off at the last minute”.

The Daily Telegraph writes that Mr Johnson has called for a reduction in the use of biofuel, despite it being a key plank of his Government’s net zero ambitions.

The Queen is riding horses again in a “remarkable comeback that will cheer the nation”, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star features Amazon’s “creepy” new Alexa feature which will supposedly “mimic the voices of dead relatives”.

More in this section

Murder accused denied he had 'bad intentions' towards ex-partner's new boyfriend Murder accused denied he had 'bad intentions' towards ex-partner's new boyfriend
Irish boxer Patrick Donovan avoids speeding conviction after being caught driving 162km/h Irish boxer Patrick Donovan avoids speeding conviction after being caught driving 162km/h
Conor McGregor facing possible ‘further charges’ in dangerous driving prosecution Conor McGregor facing possible ‘further charges’ in dangerous driving prosecution
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardianfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independenti newspaper
Drunk-driver in high-speed chase with gardaí through Dublin gets suspended sentence

Drunk-driver in high-speed chase with gardaí through Dublin gets suspended sentence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more