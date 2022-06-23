Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 08:41

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Thursday's front pages are dominated by an ESRI report on the impact inflation will have on the Irish economy for the rest of the year.

The Irish Times leads with the ESRI report, while a report on Travellers' low trust in An Garda Síochána and the judiciary also makes the front page.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on a plan to deal with the trolley crisis at University Hospital Limerick.

The ESRI reports makes the front page of the Irish Independent.

The Echo leads with a story on a plastic surgeon warning of the dangers of bonfires.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a poll that has found just 9 per cent of people believe the Government can effectively deal with the cost of living crisis.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on the brother of Jennifer Poole, who was murdered by her former partner, joining in calls for a Domestic Violence Register which would make available information about anyone who has a conviction for domestic violence.

The Herald leads with a story on a court appeal from one of the teenagers who murdered 14-year-old Ana Kriégel, claiming he was subjected to "manipulation and pressure" from gardaí when he gave statements that were used to convict him.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a planning row over a proposed plant in Co Antrim.

The Irish News leads with a story on a loyalist's involvement with a peace project.

Thursday’s UK newspapers cover mounting concerns from the picket lines about why workers must accept pay cuts.

The Guardian reports talks to avert a second national rail strike “collapsed in rancour as the two sides traded insults in a bitter war of words” as millions of passengers faced another day of disruption.

Unions are continuing to pile pressure on rail bosses after rail workers in Liverpool were given a 7.1% pay rise by Merseyrail, The Times writes.

The Daily Mirror hits out at “Britain’s fat cat bosses” at the helm of firms facing industrial action who are “taking up to 86 times the average pay of some staff”.

The Financial Times and the Daily Express have UK chancellor Rishi Sunak defending the 10 per cent increase to state pensions at the same time the Government told workers across the country to take pay cuts – including teachers who are also now threatening strike action.

Teachers going on strike would be “unforgiveable”, UK education secretary Nadhim Zahawi tells The Daily Telegraph.

Elsewhere, Metro, the Daily Mail and the i report that polio has been found in Britain for first time in 40 years.

The Independent carries an exclusive claiming new asylum seekers are being locked up and threatened with deportation to Rwanda despite court challenges raising questions over the legality of planned flights.

The Sun, meanwhile, says Katie Price has attended her sister’s wedding after “begging” her to move the event forward “in case she goes to prison”.

And the Daily Star writes that a man has been kept captive in his own home by a “psychotic seagull”.

The New York Times international edition leads with a story on 'The woes of Johnson and his party'.

