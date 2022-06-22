Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 12:19

Conor McGregor meets Jared Leto at Kendrick Lamar concert

UFC star Conor McGregor has shared a number of pictures with Hollywood star Jared Leto, who he met at a Kendrick Lamar gig put on by Spotify in Cannes.
James Cox

UFC star Conor McGregor has shared a number of pictures with Hollywood star Jared Leto, who he met at a Kendrick Lamar gig put on by Spotify in Cannes.

McGregor shared pictures of himself with a smiling Leto on social media, captioning them: "Talkin plots with @jaredleto and not movie ones."

Oscar-winning Leto most recently starred in Morbius.

The method actor previously hinted that he would welcome the opportunity to play the UFC star.

"If we do the UFC movie, if I was younger, I’d play Conor McGregor. I got the beard,” he told Extra TV. "What Conor does and what these guys and gals do is just extraordinary.

"I’m too old to do Conor probably, but you never know. We could maybe use some CGI."

Responding at the time, McGregor tweeted: "Jared Leto, I invite you to come and practice the part with me!"

Writing about the Spotify concert, McGregor also said he  had “great and glowing conversations” about podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

 

