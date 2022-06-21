Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 14:28

Mica redress scheme to remain in place for at least 10 years, says Minister

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien said work on the approximately 7,000 impacted homes will need to be carried out in phases
Muireann Duffy

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has acknowledged the mica redress scheme will have to be in place for years as approximately 7,000 homes are impacted.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio's News at One, he added work under the redress scheme will have to be carried out on a phased basis.

A number of homes are ready to go now, he said, which was why he wanted the proposed legislation to go through before the Dáil's summer recess.

All 7,000 homes could not have the work carried out at the same time as families would have to live elsewhere, he explained, adding his department will be working with the Housing Agency to assist families in finding alternative accommodation.

"This scheme will be in place for at least 10 years," Mr O'Brien said.

On the issue of building foundations and whether they would be covered by the scheme, Mr O’Brien said an independent scientific assessment will being carried out to assist Engineers Ireland in their work on the scheme.

That report is due to conclude in 2023 and, if necessary, assessments already concluded could be amended.

Mr O’Brien said he was anxious that the process of remediation should commence immediately.

The Minister was also in favour of a levy on the building industry which was being discussed with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe as it is a matter for the Department of Finance, Mr O'Brien said.

"It has been flagged. I want it to be introduced," he added.

