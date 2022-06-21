Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 11:46

What the regional papers say: Major fire and fears for toy making jobs

Drug driving, a county's biggest fire in 20 years and fears for jobs at a toy making plant are on the front of Ireland's regional papers this week
What the regional papers say: Major fire and fears for toy making jobs

Drug driving, a county's biggest fire in 20 years and fears for jobs at a toy making plant are all on the front pages of Ireland's regional papers this week.

The Western People reports an uninsured motorist tested positive for cocaine after reaching a speed over 200km per hour on the N5 near Swinford.

The biggest fire that Carlow firemen have tackled in 20 years has left 75 workers without jobs for the foreseeable future, according to The Nationalist.

The Kildare Nationalist says the formal report into the fatal plane crash that claimed the lives of two men just outside Moone three years ago has finally been released by the Department of Transport's Air Accident Investigation Unit.

A family and community are in mourning following the death of a popular local man in a road accident, according to the Laois Nationalist.

The Waterford News & Star reports there are fears that up to 61 people working at toy making company Cartamundi could temporarily lose their jobs in the coming weeks.

An area of Roscommon has been prioritised as requiring urgent attention and support as it experiences high rates of social work referrals and children entering the care system, according to the Roscommon Herald.

More in this section

Number of women and girls travelling to Britain for abortions rising Number of women and girls travelling to Britain for abortions rising
Government plans to cut childcare costs as part of ‘cost of living’ budget Government plans to cut childcare costs as part of ‘cost of living’ budget
Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge
roscommon heraldwestern peoplecarlow nationalistlaois nationalistkildare nationalistwaterford news and stardrug driverjob threats
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more