What the regional papers say: Major fire and fears for toy making jobs

Drug driving, a county's biggest fire in 20 years and fears for jobs at a toy making plant are all on the front pages of Ireland's regional papers this week.

The Western People reports an uninsured motorist tested positive for cocaine after reaching a speed over 200km per hour on the N5 near Swinford.

The biggest fire that Carlow firemen have tackled in 20 years has left 75 workers without jobs for the foreseeable future, according to The Nationalist.

The Kildare Nationalist says the formal report into the fatal plane crash that claimed the lives of two men just outside Moone three years ago has finally been released by the Department of Transport's Air Accident Investigation Unit.

A family and community are in mourning following the death of a popular local man in a road accident, according to the Laois Nationalist.

The Waterford News & Star reports there are fears that up to 61 people working at toy making company Cartamundi could temporarily lose their jobs in the coming weeks.

An area of Roscommon has been prioritised as requiring urgent attention and support as it experiences high rates of social work referrals and children entering the care system, according to the Roscommon Herald.