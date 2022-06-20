Government to meet with stakeholders to discuss Budget 2023

The Government is due to begin a series of meetings with key stakeholders from today to discuss the upcoming budget.

The talks come amid rising pressure for State action regarding the rising cost of living.

Over the weekend, cost of living protests were staged across the country, with demonstrators calling for a 'mini budget' to provide additional reports to aid those struggling under the burden of spiralling costs.

"People are suffering now, we need a response from Government now, we need an emergency budget now," Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the protest in Dublin.

"If this Government is not prepared to stand with the people, if this Government is not prepared to give you breathing space, then let them make way for a Government that will," she added.

No plan

The pre-budget talks come ahead of the publication of the Government's Summer Economic Statement, which Taoiseach Micheál Martin said will "lay out what is available in terms of funds".

Mr Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varakdar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are also due to meet with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath later today to discuss the Government's economic approach ahead of the Dáil's summer recess.

The Taoiseach has already ruled out any further support measures being introduced before the budget in October, but said Budget 2023 will make a substantial difference to those experiencing economic hardship.

Insisting further supports were "not planned for now", Mr Martin also denied reports there would be a Christmas-style social welfare bonus paid in July to help struggling households.