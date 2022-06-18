Tony Holohan warns hospitals under 'increased pressure' from Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

The Chief Medical Officer has warned that hospitals are under 'increased pressure' from Covid-19.

In a letter sent to the government last week, Dr Tony Holohan outlined the continued threat of the virus.

At the time there were 355 people in hospital with Covid, however yesterday that number stood at 515.

Speaking to Newstalk, Infectious diseases expert Dr Jack Lambert says it is expected that case numbers will fluctuate at certain times.

"We are going to have expect increases in numbers due to the seasonality of Covid moving forward.

"We have seen it in other countries, there are periods where the numbers drop off and periods when new strains come into the country and increase again."

He said this is what we are going to be living with for years and years and that is something that is expected.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that up to June 15th, 2022 a total of 7,442 people have died from Covid-19.

There were 26 weekly notified deaths from the virus according to the department. There are currently 28 people in ICU with the virus as well.