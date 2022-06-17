Ice cream store on Grafton St refused planning as it would set 'undesirable precedent'

Gordon Deegan

Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for a new Italian ice-cream outlet on Grafton Street as the proposal "would set an undesirable precedent for similar type development".

Ice cream firm, Gino's Italian Limited operates 25 Gino’s Gelato stores across Ireland and already operates two on Grafton Street at numbers 34B and 53 on the street.

Earlier this year, the firm lodged plans for the change of use of 118 Grafton Street from a vacant former Tourist Information Office to accommodate a new ice-cream store to allow customers consume ice-cream on premises.

Gelato

Planning consultants for Gino’s Italian Ltd, RW Nowlan & Associates told the Council that the seating within the store will allow customers look out onto Grafton Street while enjoying their Gelato.

They state: “We feel that this concept will work really well in this location and is a 'win-win' for Ginos and also for Dublin City Council in terms of adding to the vibrancy and vitality of the area.”

RW Nowlan stated that combined with the proposed works to the front of the store facade, the Council "will benefit from a significant planning gain from the proposal".

The consultants state that the premises has remained vacant for the past 12 months without any success of finding a tenant.

Value of property

However, the City Council has refused planning permission after concluding that the scheme “would depreciate the value of property in the vicinity” and “would set an undesirable precedent for similar type development”.

The Council also ruled that the proposed retail Gelato store is likely to result in a significant proportion of the food being consumed off the premises and would therefore conflict with the Scheme of Special Planning Control for Grafton Street and Environs.

The Council stated that the use of the premises as a fast food outlet is not permissible under the Scheme.

The planning authority also refused planning permission after concluding that the proposed shopfront design “is of poor design quality and does not incorporate high standards of craftsmanship nor does it relate sensitively to the scale, proportions, design, period and architectural detail of the original building”.

The council added: “Furthermore, the proposed multi-coloured lights to the ceiling of the interior would be visible from the Provost’s House and West Front of Trinity College, both of which are Protected Structures of National significance.

The council ruled that accordingly, “the proposed development would seriously injure the architectural character and setting of the Protected Structure at 118 Grafton Street”.

The Council had previously refused planning permission to Gino’s Italian Ltd at the site in a proposal that also included the selling of hot food such as crepes as well as ice-cream.