Jury watches footage of fatal shooting of dad pushing pram

Eoin Reynolds

A murder trial jury has watched CCTV footage of the moment a dad-of-one was shot dead while he pushed a pram containing his four-month-old son through a lane between a church and a national school.

A garda witness told the trial that a young child can also be seen cycling through the laneway as the victim falls to the ground.

Detective Sergeant Eoin Colbert of Coolock Garda Station told the Central Criminal Court trial of Wayne Cooney that he examined CCTV footage from Darndale in the days and hours before and after the shooting of 22-year-old Jordan Davis on May 22nd, 2019.

Bicycle

The detective told prosecution counsel Bernard Condon SC that a figure on a bicycle passed by the entrance to a cul-de-sac at Primrose Grove in Darndale that leads to Jordan Davis's home at 3.28pm, 31 minutes before Mr Davis was shot by a person on a bike.

At 3.31pm Sgt Colbert said Jordan Davis can be seen entering his cul-de-sac pushing a pram before exiting again 22 minutes later still pushing the pram. He met a friend, and they walked together towards a lane between the Church of Our Lady Immaculate and Darndale National School. At 3.59pm, the sergeant said Mr Davis and his friend arrived at the laneway and at the same time a figure on a bicycle approached them from behind.

A young child from the area was also cycling through the laneway, the sergeant said, as Mr Davis can be seen falling to the ground.

A jury was sworn to hear the trial last Wednesday but had to be discharged when one of the jurors did not want to continue. Mr Condon, for the prosecution, reopened the trial this morning in front of the new jury of seven men and five women.

He told them that it is the prosecution's case that Mr Cooney was the person on the bicycle who shot Mr Davis. Mr Cooney (31), with an address at Glenshane Drive in Tallaght, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jordan Davis (22) at a lane-way beside Our Lady of Immaculate National School in Darndale in Dublin on May 22nd, 2019.

He has also pleaded not guilty to possessing a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and to possessing ammunition in circumstances that give rise to the reasonable inference that he did not have them for lawful purposes.