Spectator injured during stage of Donegal Rally

Stephen Maguire

A rally spectator has been rushed to hospital after being injured while out watching the Donegal International Rally.

The incident happened this afternoon during stage four of the event at Ardagh Upper, St Johnston.

The road was sealed off as gardaí and the emergency services rushed to the scene.

Eye-witnesses said the man was "clipped" by a passing car but did not receive the full impact of the vehicle. Motorsport Ireland said the man was not struck by the car, but hurt himself jumping out of its way.

The man, who is understood to be in his 60s and from Donegal, has been taken to hospital. However, it is understood his injuries are not serious.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision which took place in the Dooish Hill area, Co Donegal shortly before 4pm.

"A male pedestrian has been transferred to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment of his injuries which at this time are believed to be serious but not life-threatening."

Huge crowds have poured into the county for the 50th anniversary of the rally.

Gardaí have launched a huge logistics operation with officers being deployed from across other divisions. The air support unit as well as extra motorbike gardaí have also been deployed to the region.

Local district court Judge Eiteain Cunningham also said she will make herself available if special court sittings are required.

However, the head of the Garda Traffic Corps for Donegal, Inspector Seamus McGonigle said the vast majority of spectators are well-behaved and are genuine rally fans.