What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Friday’s front pages are dominated by the cost of living crises.

The Irish Times reports that the Government may have to act before the budget as inflation pushes prices higher, while the Irish Examiner reports that the Government has rejected calls for a €15-€20 increase in social welfare payments to offset the cost of living crises.

The Irish Independent reports that a woman is in state care after alleging she was trafficked into Ireland so that her organs could be forcibly harvested.

On the front page of the Irish Daily Mail it says emergency meetings are planned within the next fortnight by Government as they prepare to introduce measures to ease the cost of living burden.

The Taoiseach's visit to a Cork features on Friday's front page of The Echo.

The Herald also lead that gardai are investigating claims that at woman said she had been trafficked to Ireland for plans to harvest her organs.

On the front page of The Irish Sun, CAB will serve cartel chief Daniel Kinahan with legal papers by registered post after the bureau received Mr Kinahan's address in Dubai from US officials.

Good morning. Today's #FrontPage



European Convention withdrawal 'threat' to Good Friday Agreement



Hunt for jail van ram gang



Read: https://t.co/JyzDL4zdLS



Subscribe: https://t.co/y5tlLNJSPb



Home Delivery: https://t.co/I1gVh0iuJt pic.twitter.com/96z1YdL0Ws — The Irish News (@irish_news) June 17, 2022

While in the UK, the papers at the end of the working week are led by warnings of more inflation pain to come.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Metro all lead with the Bank of England warning inflation could reach 11% this year.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Inflation to hit 11pc, says Bank of England'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/xkbYPPtu86 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 16, 2022

The Daily Mail carries comments from Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who warns the Government would not be able to shield everyone from the “painful correction” to come.

The Daily Express says the inflation rise will see food prices increase by 15%.

Despite the crisis, ministers have ruled out cuts to personal tax until 2024, according to the i.

Friday's front page: No tax cuts for two years as inflation heads for 11%#tomorrowspaperstoday

The Guardian and The Independent lead with an “outcry” over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision not to immediately fill the role of ethics adviser after Lord Geidt’s resignation.

Guardian front page Friday 17 June 2022: Johnson may scrap role of ethics adviser after Geidt's resignation

The Daily Mirror reports lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell say she should face no more than four to five years in prison for her sex trafficking conviction.

The Sun says a passenger died after an incident at Gatwick Airport.

On tomorrow's front page: Disabled easyJet passenger falls to his death on escalator at Gatwick Airport after waiting for special assistance

The Financial Times reports the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania have pledged to back Ukraine’s EU membership bid.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 17 June

And the Daily Star says “weather boffins” have warned against drinking too much alcohol on what is set to be the hottest day of the year.