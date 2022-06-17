Man dies in fatal road crash in Co Laois

Amy Blaney

A man in his 40s has died following a fatal car crash in Co Laois on Friday morning

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of incident on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road Ballacolla, Co Laois.

The collision involved a car and occurred at approximately 1.00am.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed and taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

A male passenger, aged in his early 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries, believed to be non-life threatening.

The Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road is closed between Moyne Cross and Rathmakelly Crossroads pending technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, or anyone with dash-cam footage travelling on the Rathdowney Road between 12.30am and 1.30am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Road Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.