Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 16:51

PSNI assist garda probe into ramming of prison van in Co Monaghan

A car, reported to have a Northern Ireland registration, was involved in the escape after the Irish Prison Service van was rammed close to Clontribet.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Police in Northern Ireland are aiding a garda investigation into the ramming of a prison van in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí said at around 6.45pm on Wednesday a gold-coloured BMW X5 was in collision with an Irish Prison Service van.

No injuries have been reported.

The BMW was found burnt out a short distance away on the N2.

Gardaí said a number of individuals were observed leaving the scene in a grey/black Audi A4 with Northern Ireland registration plates.

The Audi was also later found burnt out.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident on the N2 at Kilcrow, Clontribet to come forward.

An incident room has been established at Monaghan Garda station.

In a statement the PSNI said it is assisting the garda in its investigation.

“A grey/black Audi A4 used in connection with the collision may have had Northern Ireland registration plates. Enquiries continue,” a spokesperson added.

