Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 13:45

Budgeting advice service reports 15% rise in calls

The three main areas of concern for people were personal debt; mortgages and the fear of being disconnected for non-payment of bills
Budgeting advice service reports 15% rise in calls

Amy Blaney

A regional manager for MABS – the Money Advice and Budgeting Service – has reported a 15 per cent rise in calls to the end of May.

Michelle O’Hara told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the cost of living was “just crippling people”.

The three main areas of concern for people were personal debt; mortgages and the fear of being disconnected for non-payment of bills. The space between what people earned and what they had to pay out was narrowing, she added.

People were not managing to make their budgets stretch the week or the month and the challenge now was that costs were creeping up every week, she warned. In some cases people were considering filling their car with fuel in the morning and then finding that evening that the cost had increased.

The major worry for people was that costs were going to increase more before the winter, said Ms O’Hara. The traditional trigger points were back to school and prior to Christmas, May was not a traditional time, she said. People were really worried about the challenges they were going to face in the winter months.

The service was seeing many returning clients who required additional help, they were also seeing new clients, people who were working, but for the first time were finding it difficult to make ends meet and needed the help of MABS.

“Their income is just not meeting their expenditure.”

People were employing energy saving habits, but the feeling was that they were not enough to meet bills.

 

More in this section

Friday to be hottest day of the year with temperatures of 25 degrees Friday to be hottest day of the year with temperatures of 25 degrees
Government to consider budget day measures that take immediate effect Government to consider budget day measures that take immediate effect
Air passenger figures 11 times higher than 2021 Air passenger figures 11 times higher than 2021
‘A cheap shot’: Leo Varadkar and Pearse Doherty exchange personal insults in Dáíl

‘A cheap shot’: Leo Varadkar and Pearse Doherty exchange personal insults in Dáíl

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more