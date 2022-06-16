Navan hospital ED not giving patients 'best chance of survival', says clinical director

Vivienne Clarke

The clinical director of Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, Gerry McEntee has said the hospital's Emergency Department (ED) is not safe for patients and does not provide them with the "best chance of survival".

Responding to comments previously made on the matter, Mr McEntee questioned where people should believe him and other staff at the hospital, or politicians who maintain that the hospital’s ED is safe.

"Politicians may not agree with me, but who are people going to believe, the staff who are dealing with the issue day in and day out or the politicians who say we are wrong," he asked on RTÉ Radio’s News at One.

Mr McEntee, who is a consultant surgeon, said there was a significant risk to critically ill patients if they were brought to the hospital’s ED, which could not "provide the best opportunity for survival".

To give them the best opportunity for survival, critically ill patients should be brought directly to a Level 3 or 4 hospital, he said, as they have essential critical care services.

"The people of county Meath cannot say that," he added.

"If they are brought to Our Lady’s in Navan, they do not have the best chance of survival. The Emergency Department in Navan is absolutely not safe for patients."

Nurses, physicians, surgeons, anaesthetists, intensive care staff and junior doctors have all expressed their concern in writing to the Minister for Health, Mr McEntee said.

The ED was never going to be closed or downgraded, he said, adding that the proposed change will make sure that critically ill patients will receive a better service elsewhere.

He explained the ED will continue to be open 24 hours a day, with the only change being that critically ill patients will instead be brought to a Level 3 or Level 4 hospital for treatment.