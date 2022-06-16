Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 13:00

Covid: Only 50% of eligible people have received second booster vaccine

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has said there could be an autumn booster campaign to encourage more people to get their second booster vaccine.
Covid: Only 50% of eligible people have received second booster vaccine

Vivienne Clarke

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has said there could be an autumn booster campaign to encourage more people to get their second booster vaccine.

To date only 50 per cent of those eligible for the second booster have availed of it, while 75 per cent have had their first booster dose, he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show.

The new sub variants of Covid 19 are highly transmissible and people who had the Delta and BA.1 variant are being reinfected with the new BA.4 and BA.5 variants, he explained.

There has been a “troubling” rise in cases in recent days with 496 in hospital today, more than half of whom are “sick with Covid” while 45 per cent “showed up with Covid.”

'Mitigation phase'

These numbers mean there is still pressure on the system although “we are learning to live with the virus” and the high levels of vaccination in the country mean there is protection against serious illness, he said.

The HSE has moved to “a mitigation phase” where the focus now is protecting vulnerable people, he explained.

The continuing rise in the length of time people are waiting in emergency departments was “very troubling”.

There were sustained high levels of presentation – 29,000 per week, the majority of whom were older people who were “deconditioned”.

They were staying longer in hospital with more complicated treatment and discharge.

There was a need to “build up pathways of care” and to move away from emergency departments. The solutions included more bed capacity and building models of access to care in the community.

Dr Henry said that the HSE continued to engage with the public, local TDs and the Minister for Health in relation to the "downgrading" of the emergency department in Navan hospital.

The experience to date with the eight other Level 2 hospitals in the country was that they were busier than ever, but that the small percentage who needed specialised care were given it immediately elsewhere.

More in this section

UK's protocol actions 'nothing to do with Northern Ireland', TD says UK's protocol actions 'nothing to do with Northern Ireland', TD says
Firm ordered to pay €1,500 for asking woman at interview where she was from originally Firm ordered to pay €1,500 for asking woman at interview where she was from originally
Harassed woman received over 300 messages from former partner in two weeks, court told Harassed woman received over 300 messages from former partner in two weeks, court told
Air passenger figures 11 times higher than 2021

Air passenger figures 11 times higher than 2021

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more