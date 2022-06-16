Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Monaghan hit and run with prison van

Amy Blaney

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run which took place in Co Monaghan on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 6.45pm, a gold coloured BMW X5, collided with an Irish Prison Services van.

No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred on the N2 at Kilcrow, Clontribbet, Co. Monaghan.

The BMW X5 left the scene and was found burnt out a short distance away on the N2.

Gardaí have said a number of individuals were observed leaving the scene of the burnt out vehicle in a grey/black Audi A4 with Northern Ireland registration plates.

The registration plate of the BMW X5 is 04 D7727. However, at the time of the hit and run collision the BMW was bearing false registration plates 06D520.

The gold BMW X5 used in the hit and run was stolen in Ashbourne on May 15th, and gardaí are asking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle since it was stolen to make contact.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the N2 near Kilcrow, Clontibret between 5.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, and anyone travelling through Monaghan town between 9am and 7pm on Wednesday who may have seen the gold BMW X5 or the Audi to come forward.An incident room has been established at Monaghan garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons with any information, or dash-cam footage on this incident to provide this information to the investigation team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.