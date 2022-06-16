Aldi to add 41 EV charging stations to stores across the country

Amy Blaney

Aldi Ireland is to double the number of EV charging points offered at its stores over the next 12 months.

The superstore announced it will add 41 new charging points for electric vehicles to facilitate the Government’s aim to have one million electric cars on the road by 2030.

The EV charging stations will be available at 19 Aldi stores across the country.

Shoppers can already charge their electric vehicles at Aldi stores across Dublin, Cork, Meath, Wicklow, Kildare, Cavan, Mayo and Kerry. The charging points are currently free to use and are powered by 100 per cent green electricity.

Aldi’s initiative aims to support the Government’s National EV Charging Infrastructure Strategy, which prioritises the delivery of rapid charge points over the next five years to facilitate the Government’s target of having almost a million EVs on Irish roads by 2030.

Niall O’Connor, Aldi group managing director said: “We want to help Aldi shoppers live more sustainable lives and are constantly looking at new, innovative ways to make it easier for them shop with Aldi.

“By increasing our EV charging offering across our store network, our aim is to support customers in making environmentally friendly choices so that together we can work towards a greener future.”

Aldi has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by 100 per cent wind generated energy.