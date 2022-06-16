Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 08:46

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Thursday's front pages are dominated by new research which has found the number of Irish households estimated to be in energy poverty has passed 29 per cent.

The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Independent lead with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) research.

The Echo leads with a story on waiting times at Cork emergency departments.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on lion tamers being called in to deal with a dog that put a 10-year-old boy in hospital.

The Irish Sun leads with the Josh Dunne murder trial, in which George Gonzaga Bento was found not guilty.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitting the housing crisis is a "social disaster".

The Herald leads with a story on a retired Garda sergeant who has pleaded guilty to offences relating to the sexual exploitation of a child.

In the North, The Irish News leads with a story on Taoiseach Micheál Martin urging the UK to return to negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK’s papers are led by the sudden resignation of the British prime minister’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt.

The Times, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph report the peer said he had been “frustrated” with Boris Johnson’s response to the partygate investigations, and described resignation as a “last resort” that “sends a critical signal into the public domain”.

The story is also carried by Metro and i.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports UK justice secretary Dominic Raab is looking at the possibility of ignoring future rulings from the European Court of Human Rights after its role in blocking the initial Rwanda deportation flight.

The Daily Express says UK home secretary Priti Patel was left “furious” over the court’s “secret” process.

The Independent carries first-hand accounts from some of those who were aboard the cancelled flight.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with a plea for a donor heart for a 16-month old girl.

The Financial Times reports the US Federal Reserve has stepped in to try taming the country’s highest inflation in 40 years.

And the Daily Star says scientists have invented a pill to replace exercise.

