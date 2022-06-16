What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Thursday's front pages are dominated by new research which has found the number of Irish households estimated to be in energy poverty has passed 29 per cent.

The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Independent lead with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) research.

The Echo leads with a story on waiting times at Cork emergency departments.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on lion tamers being called in to deal with a dog that put a 10-year-old boy in hospital.

Thursday's edition includes free €5 @paddypower bet and Ascot racing pullout

The Irish Sun leads with the Josh Dunne murder trial, in which George Gonzaga Bento was found not guilty.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitting the housing crisis is a "social disaster".

Varadkar admits national housing situation is a disaster... then heads to dinner celebrating Fine Gael's years in power.

Varadkar admits national housing situation is a disaster... then heads to dinner celebrating Fine Gael's years in power.

For all this and lots more, pick up a copy of Thursday's Irish Daily Mail

The Herald leads with a story on a retired Garda sergeant who has pleaded guilty to offences relating to the sexual exploitation of a child.

In the North, The Irish News leads with a story on Taoiseach Micheál Martin urging the UK to return to negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Good morning. Today's #FrontPage



Martin urges UK to return to EU protocol negotiations



Warning after Covid-19 cases rise in north



Read:



Subscribe:



Home Delivery:

The UK’s papers are led by the sudden resignation of the British prime minister’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt.

The Times, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph report the peer said he had been “frustrated” with Boris Johnson’s response to the partygate investigations, and described resignation as a “last resort” that “sends a critical signal into the public domain”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 16 June 2022: PM under pressure again as second ethics adviser quits

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Lord Geidt resigns as Johnson's ethics chief'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter

The story is also carried by Metro and i.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports UK justice secretary Dominic Raab is looking at the possibility of ignoring future rulings from the European Court of Human Rights after its role in blocking the initial Rwanda deportation flight.

The Daily Express says UK home secretary Priti Patel was left “furious” over the court’s “secret” process.

Thursday's front page: Dame Deborah's winning smile at Ascot #TomorrowsPapersToday

All the beautiful pictures:



Thursday's INDEPENDENT Digital: " 'It felt like I was going to be executed' ".

The Independent carries first-hand accounts from some of those who were aboard the cancelled flight.

Thursday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “ ‘It felt like I was going to be executed’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rxl1mrW8iv — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 15, 2022

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with a plea for a donor heart for a 16-month old girl.

The Financial Times reports the US Federal Reserve has stepped in to try taming the country’s highest inflation in 40 years.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 16 June

And the Daily Star says scientists have invented a pill to replace exercise.