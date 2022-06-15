Dublin based computer chip maker claims 30 caravans illegally trespassing on its land

Amy Blaney

A computer chip maker has claimed before the High Court that the occupants of up to 30 caravans have illegally trespassed on the firm's Dublin-based facility and have interfered with its fire safety system.

The action has been brought by Xilinx Ireland, part of the AMD group, which employs 350 people at its campus at Logic Drive Citywest Business Campus, Saggart in Dublin 24.

The company makes semiconductors or chips, and software products used in various industries including medical, communications, automotive, broadcast, aerospace and defence.

The firm claims that on June 8th between 25 and 30 caravans were illegally and without any authorisation towed by various vehicles onto part of its campus.

The vehicles, it claims, are now located on an internal road, green area and car parking area within the campus.

The occupiers, whose precise identities remain largely unknown to the company, have no right to be on the lands, the firm claims.

One of the company's main concerns is in relation to its fire safety system.

It is claimed that the occupants have interfered with a water pump on the lands that forms an important part of its fire sprinkler system.

The system is activated in the event of a fire in its office building.

The company says it believes that the water pump has been interfered with by the occupants on multiple occasions, which has a potentially adverse effect on the water pressure, in order to obtain access to running water.

The alleged activities regarding the water pump pose a serious risk to fire safety on the campus, the company claims.

The company says it has spoken about the seriousness of the interference with the water pumps to one of the occupants, whose it believes is a man called Mr Aaron McDonagh, who did not deny the allegations.

As well as interference with its water sprinkler system it is also claimed that some occupants have been "joyriding" on quad bikes around the car parking area.

This activity by the occupants, also presents a serious risk to the vehicles of the company's employees as well as the employees themselves, it is claimed.

Refused to leave

It further claims that the trespassers have deposited large quantities of material, believed to have come from landscaping activities off campus, on the site as well as refuse.

In addition, it is claimed that animals brought onto the site by the occupiers has also resulted in animal waste being deposited on the company's lands.

The court heard that the Gardaí have been called, and negotiations with those allegedly illegally occupying the lands, the company says that they have refused to leave the site.

Represented by Stephen Byrne Bl the company has brought High Court proceedings where they seek an injunction requiring the persons to immediately vacate, and cease interference with, the lands.

Counsel said the occupants had following various discussions had promised to leave the site on two or three occasions but had failed to depart the campus.

Counsel said that they had further indicated that they would leave by 9pm Wednesday, June 15th. While his client did not have much faith in that but were prepared to wait and see what happened before seeking an interim injunction.

Counsel said that his client did not wish to further inflame the situation by serving any court papers on the defendants until after the latest deadline expires.

The ongoing interference, counsel said is of major concern to the company and its employees.

The matter came before Mr Justice Brian O'Moore on Wednesday, who on an ex-parte basis granted the company permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on Mr McDonagh and the other 'persons unknown' who are allegedly illegally occupying the lands.

The judge said the course of action proposed by the company's lawyers was "very sensible" and directed that notice of the injunction proceedings should only be served if the defendants did not leave the lands as they had promised by 9pm on Wednesday.

The judge adjourned the matter to Friday's sitting of the court.