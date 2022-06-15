Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 17:39

Public urged to be aware of email scam claiming to be gardaí

This scam claims that the individual's computer is to be seized
Amy Blaney

Gardaí are appealing to the public to be aware of an e-mail based scam where an individual receives correspondence claiming to be from An Garda Síochána.

This scam claims that the individual's computer is to be seized in relation to investigations into child pornography, paedophilia, cyber pornography, sex trafficking or some similar ‘judicial’ claim.

Gardaí are advising the public that An Garda Síochána does not and will not make contact with a person under investigation in this way.

Gardaí are reminding the public never to respond to any unsolicited email seeking personal, financial or security advice, and never click on a link or attachment in an unsolicited email.

They are also appealing to any person who has engaged with the scam to report it to their local garda station.

