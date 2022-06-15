Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 16:54

Man arrested on human trafficking charges in Donegal granted bail

Adriano Coelho Alves Peixoto, a Brazilian national, appeared at Falcarragh District Court accompanied by detectives
Man arrested on human trafficking charges in Donegal granted bail

Stephen Maguire

A man has appeared in court in Co Donegal charged with people trafficking.

Adriano Coelho Alves Peixoto, a Brazilian national, appeared at Falcarragh District Court, accompanied by detectives.

Detective Garda Peter Breen of the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit told the court that he arrested the accused at Letterkenny Garda Station on June 14th at 10.47pm.

It follows an operation carried out by officers from the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) in Letterkenny on Monday, June 13th.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime, human trafficking, organised prostitution, and money laundering.

Detective Breen later charged the accused at 11.36pm under charged with an offence under the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) Act 2000 but said the accused made no reply.

Bail

He added that gardaí were consenting to bail for the 47 year old but asked for a number of conditions.

They include that the accused sign on three times a week at Ballybofey Garda station, that he surrender his passport and not apply for any new travel documents, that he resides at his current address, and also that he provides a mobile phone number to gardaí.

No details of the alleged offences were given during the court appearance.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham granted bail for the accused, with an address at Dunwiley Road, Stranorlar, on the conditions set down by gardaí.

A Portuguese interpreter translated the court proceedings for the accused and free legal aid was granted.

The accused man's solicitor, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said his client was happy to comply with all the conditions imposed by the court.

He said he would await the directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and asked for the case to be adjourned until September 21st.

Legal aid was also granted in the case and the accused was released on his own cash bond of €200.

Meanwhile, a female who was arrested in connection with the same investigation in Letterkenny remains in custody under the same legislation.

More in this section

Working conditions for junior doctors must change, senior civil servant says Working conditions for junior doctors must change, senior civil servant says
Opposition parties rally behind President Higgins’ housing criticism Opposition parties rally behind President Higgins’ housing criticism
NUI Galway one of five European sites selected to host world-class supercomputer NUI Galway one of five European sites selected to host world-class supercomputer
Father of Aoife Beary who died from injuries in Berkeley balcony collapse pays birthday tribute

Father of Aoife Beary who died from injuries in Berkeley balcony collapse pays birthday tribute

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more