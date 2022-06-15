Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 14:57

Man accused of Ballyfermot murder to face trial

Michael Tormey (49) was found dead outside his home in the early hours of January 9th
Tom Tuite

A man charged with the murder of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot, Dublin, is to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Tormey (49) was found on his driveway at Thomond Road at about 4.30am on January 9th after returning from a family function.

The married father of three, who worked as a salesman and a doorman, suffered gunshot wounds to his back and chest.

His wife Amy and a young child were in the house when the fatal gun attack occurred.

Christopher Devine (40) of Convent Lawns, Ballyfermot, was charged with his murder and was remanded in custody following a court appearance on January 19th. However, the High Court granted bail in February.

He faced his latest hearing on Wednesday when he appeared before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court.

She noted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed for trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

She remanded him on continuing bail to appear again in six weeks to be served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial.

At his first hearing, Detective Sergeant Ronan O'Reilly told the court Mr Devine "made no reply to the charge".

