First Hindu temple opens outside of Dublin in Co Roscommon

The first Hindu temple outside of Dublin has opened in Co Roscommon.

It is the first Murugan Temple in Ireland and opened its doors on June 9th for its first service and Maha Kumbabishekam (first day prayer).

The temple in Monksland was established to service the local Hindu community growing outside of Dublin. There was 13,729 members of the Hindu religion in Ireland recorded by the CSO in 2016.

More than 100 people joined to celebrate the opening of the temple, including deputy mayor of Athone Cllr Ken Glynn, Cllr Aengus O’Rourke, Cllr. Frankie Keena and Cllr Emer Kelly. Members of the local community were also present to mark the opening of the midlands establishment.

The primary function of the Temple will be to offer weekly Hindu prayer service, Pooja, and spiritual support. While the Temple will act as a centre of interreligious connection and understanding.

A spokesperson told the Roscommon Herald: “It is important that in an increasingly multi-faith and pluralist Ireland that our Temple will have a role in promoting mutual respect, understanding, tolerance and harmony with other churches, faiths and community groups.

“Our doors will always open in welcome to visitors from other church groups and faiths. The Ireland Murugan Temple will also have a role as a community centre promoting the arts, conducting social, literary, and cultural events like yoga and Meditation. All are welcome to partake in such events as we seek to establish our Temple as a viable and integrated part of the greater community.

The Temple will offer hours of worship every Saturday evening will be from 5 pm to 7 pm.