Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 12:18

NUI Galway one of five European sites selected to host world-class supercomputer

The Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC) at NUI Galway has been selected by the EU as the home for a new supercomputer.
NUI Galway one of five European sites selected to host world-class supercomputer

James Cox

The Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC) at NUI Galway has been selected by the EU as the home for a new supercomputer.

Ireland is one of five successful countries, along with Germany, Hungary, Greece and Poland, chosen to operate the next generation of European High Performance Computing.

The announcement of EU funding is the first step in a process which will be completed subject to national co-funding arrangements.

President of NUI Galway Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh said: “The key benefit of a super-computing technology of this excellence is its capacity to model complexity and to radically expand our research opportunities.

“Our core values at NUI Galway include openness and respect and computing infrastructure of this capacity will be a significant asset in that regard as it futureproofs our approach to research, respecting the evidence and making a major contribution to openly supporting the scientific research community in Ireland. It also fits with so many aspects of our research strategy, using data to support research and policy-making in the environment, marine, healthcare, and in supporting a good society.”

The key feature of a machine of this nature is its capacity to model complexity.

Commenting on the successful bid Professor J-C Desplat, ICHEC, said: “A new supercomputer, expected to be around 25 times more powerful than the current national supercomputer Kay, would provide a national competence development platform for both numerical modelling and for the next generation of data-centric techniques and platforms and, as such, accelerate the adoption of powerful new hybrid techniques embedding machine learning within mainstream computational science models and grand challenges.”

Professor Jim Livesey, Vice President Research and Innovation, NUI Galway, said: “The key feature of a machine of this nature is its capacity to model complexity. As weather patterns change, as the future of distributed energy networks change, as we attempt to predict food supply needs of the future, we need a totally new kind of computing capacity to support our endeavours in these areas for the public good.”

EuroHPC supercomputers will be available to serve a wide range of European users, including the scientific community, industry and the public sector, powering new applications in a wide range of areas, from designing medicines and new materials to fighting climate change.

They will also advance science, boost the innovation potential of enterprises while "ultimately improving the citizens’ quality of life".

More in this section

Ryanair drops Afrikaans test after backlash in South Africa Ryanair drops Afrikaans test after backlash in South Africa
Disclosures tribunal: Former senior Garda 'hurt' and 'disturbed' by complaints Disclosures tribunal: Former senior Garda 'hurt' and 'disturbed' by complaints
President’s speech on housing may have ‘overstepped the mark’, law expert says President’s speech on housing may have ‘overstepped the mark’, law expert says
RTÉ ‘disappointed’ after Dublin Pride ends partnership over Liveline broadcast

RTÉ ‘disappointed’ after Dublin Pride ends partnership over Liveline broadcast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more