Two arrested in Letterkenny in relation to organised crime and human trafficking

Amy Blaney

Two people have been arrested in Letterkenny, Co Donegal following a search carried out on Monday in relation to organised crime, human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering.

A male in his 40s was arrested and appeared before Falcarragh District Court in Letterkenny on Wednesday. The man was charged with an offence under the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) Act 2000.

A further arrest took place on Wednesday and that individual remains in garda custody at this time under the same legislation.

As part of this ongoing investigation, two females aged in their 40s and 30s were arrested on June 28th, 2021 following searches conduction in Roscommon, Longford and Donegal.

Both women were detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 on suspicion of Organised Crime Offences. They were detained at a North Dublin Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has been the victim of Human Trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station, where they will be treated with the utmost sensitivity.