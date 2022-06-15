Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 12:34

Woman arrested in relation to Louth caravan shooting released without charge

The fatal shooting occurred at a caravan park on the Clogherhead to Termonfeckin road at Clogherhead, Co Louth on August 27th, 2019.
Amy Blaney

A woman arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of a man in a caravan park in Co Louth in 2019 has been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions

The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene

The woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were arrested on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation.

The man in his 40s arrested is still being detained at Drogheda Garda Station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Investigations are ongoing.

